68,348 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.