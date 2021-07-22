Holocene Advisors LP Invests $4.55 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.27.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $279.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $287.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

