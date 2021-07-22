$141.93 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $141.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.09 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $26.01. 62,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,606. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.16.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,372,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.