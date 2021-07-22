Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to post $13.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $56.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $57.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.05 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $96.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

