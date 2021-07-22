Elitium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $429,677.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Elitium has a market cap of $84.70 million and approximately $429,677.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00009372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.24 or 0.00843520 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

