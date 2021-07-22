Ethereum Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $281.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 110.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $619,993.75 and approximately $281.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.24 or 0.00843520 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

