BSW Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 6,240 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $99,768,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

