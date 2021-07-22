19,650 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMII opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

