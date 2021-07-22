Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRAC. Loop Capital began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.