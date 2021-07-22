Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $243,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Shares of RTPYU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.