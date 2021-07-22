Getty Realty (GTY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Getty Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Getty Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company's properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty's properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. "

GTY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

