NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 44,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $137,557,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 65,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $202,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $30.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,616.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,407.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.