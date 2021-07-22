Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 97,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,912. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.