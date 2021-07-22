NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,802 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,642,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000.

FHLC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $65.11. 1,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,070. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.92.

