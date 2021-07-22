JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Reduced by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,476 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.