Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 275,000 OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Shares of OCAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

