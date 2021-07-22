Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 37,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.