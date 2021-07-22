Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Hits $4.84 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003137 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $282.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00292607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00151264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

