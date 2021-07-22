Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

