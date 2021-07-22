Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $339.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

