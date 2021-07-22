UBS Group Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $62.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 185,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,630. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

