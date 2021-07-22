Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Down 3.7%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 2,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,142,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $540.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.11 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

