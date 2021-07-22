FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FCFS stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.08. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,225. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

