Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.72 and last traded at $109.20. Approximately 31,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,458,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

