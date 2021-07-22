$7.45 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post $7.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $654,018 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,858. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

