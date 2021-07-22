Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $32.90

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.90, but opened at $32.20. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 9 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.