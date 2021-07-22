Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $32.90

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.90, but opened at $32.20. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

