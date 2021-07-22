United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 130,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,921,560 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.