Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 37,299 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

