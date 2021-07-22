MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.66. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 392 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
