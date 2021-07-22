MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.66. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 392 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

