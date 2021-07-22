Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $121.58. 29,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,538,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,153 shares of company stock valued at $25,343,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

