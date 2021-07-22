Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1,034.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00445340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.27 or 0.01370912 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,547,041 coins and its circulating supply is 429,286,605 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.