CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $34.41 million and $1.05 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00835418 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

