Berkley W R Corp Invests $244,000 in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

