Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 24,561 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,975,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,161,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,030,000.

NAAC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

