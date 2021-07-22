Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

