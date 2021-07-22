Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 46,502 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.32% of Americold Realty Trust worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

