Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 422.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 861,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 696,966 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 42.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 620,700 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 9.4% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 544,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 468,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

