Berkley W R Corp Invests $341,000 in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 422.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 861,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 696,966 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 42.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 620,700 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 9.4% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 544,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 468,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MLAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.