242,577 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 978.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 209.4% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. 2,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

