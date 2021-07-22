Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 18,262 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

XOP traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,161. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.04.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.