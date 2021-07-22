Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $501,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.