Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 333,825 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 333,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 258,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,923. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

