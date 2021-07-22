Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $16.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,519 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,249 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 632,192 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 949,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,490 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 471,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

