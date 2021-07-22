Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $72,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,056 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $470,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,793. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55.

