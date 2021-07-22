Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

