GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.20. GATX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

GATX stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

