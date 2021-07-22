Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $280,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

