Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of YETI worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

