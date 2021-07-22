Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

