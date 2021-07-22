Gala (GALA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $393,083.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Gala has a market capitalization of $72.82 million and approximately $393,083.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00833900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.